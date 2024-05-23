

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based real estate business Great Portland Estates Plc (GPE.L) reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 March 2024 widened to 307.8 million pounds from 164.0 million pounds last year.



Annual loss also widened to 307.8 million pounds or 121.7 pence per share from 163.9 million pounds or 64.8 pence per share in the prior year.



EPRA earnings per share were 7.1 pence down from 9.5 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the year grew to 95.4 million pounds from 91.2 million pounds last year.



In a separate press release, Great Portland Estates announced the launch of a fully underwritten 3 for 5 Rights Issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 350 million pounds through the issue of 152 million New Shares at a price of 230 pence per share.



In addition, Great Portland Estates announced a property swap with the City of London Corporation (CLC). GPE has exchanged contracts to acquire the long leasehold interest at The Courtyard, 1/3 Alfred Place, WC1 for 28.6 million pounds, or 462 pounds per sq ft and the simultaneous sale of its short leasehold interest in 95/96 New Bond Street, W1 to CLC for 18.23 million pounds, or 2,039 pounds per sq ft and in-line with the March '24 valuation. GPE will make a net cash payment to CLC of 10.4 million pounds on completion in January 2025.



