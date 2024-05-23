

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based National Grid plc (NGG), an energy transmission and distribution company, on Thursday announced lower profit before tax for the full year ended March 31, 2024.



Profit before tax declined 15 percent to 3.05 billion pounds from 3.59 billion pounds in the prior year.



Profit after tax stood at 2.2 billion pounds or 60 pence per share as compared with 2.7 billion pounds or 74.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying profit after tax, however increased to 2.88 billion pounds or 78 pence per share from 2.73 billion pounds or 74.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Gross revenue declined 8 percent to 19.85 billion pounds, from 21.66 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company has recommended a final dividend of 39.12 pence to bring full year dividend to 58.52 pence, up 5.55 percent and in line with policy. It would be paid on July 194 to shareholders who are on the register of members on June 7.



For the 2024-25 period, the company expects underlying EPS to be broadly in line with the underlying EPS for 2023/24, duly adjusted for Rights Issue.



