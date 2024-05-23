

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L, RYCEF.PK), an aerospace and defense company, said that its full year 2024 guidance is unchanged, with a broadly balanced weighting for both profit and cash flow across the year.



At the Annual General Meeting, Rolls-Royce's Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic said the company has had a strong start to the year, despite continued industry-wide supply chain challenges. This builds on the company's record performance in 2023 and provides further confidence in the company's guidance for 2024.



The company announced proposed organisational changes in October 2023 and it is on track to deliver the annualised sustainable benefit of around 200 million pounds by the end of 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken