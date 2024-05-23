DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.9687 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1627095 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 323316 EQS News ID: 1909377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 23, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)