Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Dow Jones News
23.05.2024 | 09:40
57 Leser
DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
23-May-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 22-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.4209 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21469284 
CODE: CEU2 LN 
ISIN: LU1437015735 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1437015735 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CEU2 LN 
Sequence No.:  323341 
EQS News ID:  1909429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
