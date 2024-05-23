DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 792.9242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 294571 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 323303 EQS News ID: 1909351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 23, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)