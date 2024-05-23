DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc (L100 LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.2254 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39639556 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 323368 EQS News ID: 1909493 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 23, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)