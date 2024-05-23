

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NGG), a U.K.-based energy transmission and distribution company, on Thursday announced a Rights Issue to raise approximately 7 billion pounds.



The issue of approx. 1.09 billion shares at 645 pence per share would be on the basis of 7 shares for every 24 shares held.



The Issue Price represents a 34.7 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price based on the closing middle-market price on May 22 of 1,127.5 pence per share, adjusted for the recommended final dividend for financial year 2024 of 39.12 pence per share.



The proceeds of approximately 6.8 billion pounds from the issue would be utilized to fund a higher-growth investment phase for the Group, with around 60 billion pounds of capital investment expected during the 5-year period from fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2029.



In the near term, to support efficient management of funding costs, approximately 750 million pounds of the net proceeds would be used to refinance a portion of the Group's outstanding hybrid bonds that have first call dates in the next 15 months.



