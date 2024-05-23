Ocean us, a new global foundation, launches game-changing plan to rebuild the world's oceans within one generation

WASHINGTON , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean us, a new global foundation, launches today with a game-changing plan to rebuild the world's depleted oceans with the message that conservation alone is not enough to reverse the planetary impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.

The initiative was developed over five years with the conviction that only science, together with an empowered society, can lead this planetary repair. It is supported by a cast of the world's most prominent marine scientists; among them, the leading marine ecologist Carlos M. Duarte as chief scientist and renowned coral reef specialist Nancy Knowlton. Its advisory board also includes experts from other disciplines, such as Steven Pinker, Dan Ariely, Diane Damskey and Douglas Heintzmann.

Ocean us was born out of a new spirit of our time, which it calls "radical hope" to counter the doomerism of much of the global discourse on the climate and biodiversity crises. It begins its significant shift by stopping the current negative spiral of reduction and setting in motion the positive spiral of abundance. This is reflected in the Foundation's logo, which represents the Fibonacci sequence and symbolizes its exponential rebuilding work. Ocean us founder Linda Neugebauer gives a clear message:

"The present state of the oceans is changing the rules of the game. Conserving what little is left is no longer enough. We now need to be much more ambitious. We must rebuild the diversity and abundance of the ocean that sustains all life on Earth. It is time to finally recognize that the ocean is our greatest ally in overcoming climate change and biodiversity loss. And it is the responsibility of today's adults to build the first sustainable generation, with a healthy ocean as its only foundation!"

The vision of Ocean us is "ocean completeness," which goes beyond resilience. It is about restoring biodiversity as the basis for a fully functioning ocean to secure our sustainable future. To achieve this, Ocean us is taking a pioneering approach right from the start by creating a new global data and network infrastructure to guide this planetary repair. The goal is to improve scientific collaboration, coordinate research, conduct meta-analyses and effectively use data to guide and manage the successful restoration of the planet's ocean ecosystem .

This pioneering approach is necessary because Ocean us has set an ambitious goal to begin rebuilding all key marine components by 2050. "All" refers to the nine components that keep the entire ocean functioning. From the outset, Ocean us has developed six global projects covering all nine components: restoring coral reefs, blue forests and native oyster reefs; recovering megafauna and fish stocks; and understanding and protecting the deep ocean. By 2030, all global projects will be implemented.

Due to the dramatic urgency, the first global project to be launched is Global Coral Restoration, an industrial-scale restoration plan to prevent the currently projected functional extinction of coral habitats. The initial goal is to restore 9 million m2 of degraded coral reefs worldwide by 2030, approximately nine times the size of the largest project to date.

In the first phase, Ocean us is partnering with CORDAP to advance, implement and scale up science and technology for highly effective restoration methods that increase coral resistance to temperature extremes. Special attention will be paid to capacity building and empowerment of local communities and indigenous peoples.

Given the alarming state of coral reefs, Ocean us has decided to launch a global campaign called "Last Call for Beauty" starting next month. The goal is to raise awareness, reach more than 500 million people worldwide and raise 40 million euros. The campaign is being carried out in partnership with McCann and is already counting on the commitment of major companies.

Ocean us' game-changing plan also drives new financing vehicles, since the ocean is alarmingly underfunded. Ocean usis pioneering "philanthropy 5.0, "a new concept that focuses on impact and creates new hybrid funding models, allowing donors to become "owners of impact." To this end, it will launch the Ocean Impact Fund this year, with the goal of mobilizing up to $1 billion in investments for ocean restoration by 2030.

Funding was initially provided by its founder, Linda Neugebauer, and the support of generous private donors. It has also recently received support and a donation from H.S.H. Prince Hans-Adam II, Reigning Prince of Liechtenstein, and LGT, the private banking and asset management group of the Princely House of Liechtenstein.

To learn more about Ocean us' plan to rebuild the world's oceans within one generation, visit https://oceanus.life/.

About Ocean us

Ocean us is a global foundation with the ambitious goal of rebuilding the world's oceans within one generation to secure our sustainable future. It empowers the scientific community and society to lead this planetary repair. As evidenced by its logo, it is born out of radical hope to stop the negative spiral of reduction and set in motion the positive spiral of abundance, focusing on the depleted ocean, as this unique water system sustains all life on Earth.

Ocean us is a charitable foundation headquartered in Liechtenstein. It will also open a branch office in Washington DC (USA) this year.

