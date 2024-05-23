Nemysis Limited Announces the Grant of Further IP for its IHAT Oral Iron Supplement

Nemysis is pleased to announce the further strengthening of its IP portfolio in relation to its unique and innovative nanoparticulate oral iron supplement, IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate), for the safe treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Nemysis is pleased to announce the further strengthening of its IP portfolio in relation to its unique and innovative nanoparticulate oral iron supplement, IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate), for the safe treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia.

The new patent (WO2021204705) was recently granted in Europe for the use of IHAT in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency in liver disease, for which it is perfectly suited due to experimental and toxicological evidence of no iron overload in the liver from orally supplemented IHAT. This adds to the already robust Intellectual Property and Patent Protection of IHAT globally, including previous patents granted for other therapeutic uses, manufacturing and composition protection of IHAT and its development pipeline.

Together, these patents recognise and provide robust protection for IHAT as a unique, innovative and safe oral iron supplement relative to all other existing oral iron supplements.

Dr. Cristina Comelli, Chief Scientific Officer, remarks: "This newly granted patent protects the use of IHAT for the safe treatment and iron repletion in individuals with anaemia and underlying liver diseases. It specifically covers the application of IHAT in this therapeutic area, underscoring the importance of IHAT as the unique and safe nanoparticulate oral iron supplement and its ability to significantly improve the treatment and lives of those suffering from iron deficiency."

Dr Nuno Faria, Chief Technical Officer, states: "Through the protection this patent provides for the specific use of IHAT in the safe treatment of iron deficiency in patients suffering liver diseases, combined with the broad protections of the existing patents related to IHAT, Nemysis holds robust protection for this revolutionary oral iron supplement, approved in a number of markets globally and currently being commercialised."

About iron deficiency

Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia are the most widespread nutritional deficiency, affecting ~1.2 billion people globally, and are associated with a slew of symptoms, including tiredness, lack of energy and shortness of breath and, in more severe cases, an increased risk of serious morbidity and impaired immunity.

About IHAT

IHAT is a nanoparticulate ferric iron supplement that respects the physiology of natural iron. It was developed as an analogue of dietary ferritin, the natural iron storage protein which also has an iron nanoparticulate core, and follows its route of absorption. Like ferritin, IHAT is absorbed as whole nanoparticles in the intestine and does not release 'free' iron, a highly redox reactive form of iron and the culprit of the gastrointestinal side effects seen with conventional oral iron supplements. IHAT is safe, efficacious and well-tolerated, with no adverse impact on the gut microbiome.

SOURCE: Nemysis Limited

