Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the federal government's AUD 1 billion ($662. 2 million) Solar Sunshot initiative could lead to domestic production covering 20% of the nation's PV panel needs by the end of the decade. From pv magazine Australia Estimates suggest that Australia will need to install almost 28,000 solar panels per day for the next six years to meet its 2030 decarbonization and renewable energy targets. Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has tipped the local manufacturing sector to grab a large slice of that market. He said that in "ideal circumstances" about 20% of ...

