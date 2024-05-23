NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB26.9 billion (US$3.7 billion), an increase of 7.2% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB21.5 billion (US$3.0 billion), an increase of 7.0% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB1.4 billion (US$192.8 million), an increase of 19.7% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$281.1 million), an increase of 3.6% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$272.8 million), an increase of 6.1% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Gross profit was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), an increase of 14.2% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Total operating expenses were RMB9.4 billion (US$1.3 billion), an increase of 22.4% compared with the first quarter of 2023.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.6 billion (US$1.1 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion).[1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.33 (US$1.65 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.37 (US$1.84 per ADS).[1]
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.
First Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Our numerous established game franchises continued their overall high level of popularity with their loyal user bases, demonstrating ongoing sustainability.
- Hit games, including Eggy Party, Identity V and Infinite Borders, continued to generate player community enthusiasm. Among them, Identity V achieved a strong performance in the first quarter with continued momentum during its sixth anniversary celebration event with record-high DAUs in May.
- Expanded recent hit title launches in more regions, bolstering our appeal in broader areas.
- Dunk City Dynasty topped the iOS download charts in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and ranked No. 1 in Taiwan and No. 2 in Hong Kong on the iOS grossing charts, respectively, following its local market introductions in April.
- Powered by seasonal updates in April, Racing Master once again ranked No. 1 on the iOS grossing chart in Taiwan and rose to the No.1 and No. 2 positions in Macau and Hong Kong, respectively.
- Introduced more exciting new titles to domestic players in the first quarter. Shi Jie Zhi Wai ranked No. 1 on China's iOS download chart soon after its launch and ranked No. 3 on China's iOS grossing chart after releasing new content updates.
- Strengthened robust game pipeline with multiple highly anticipated games, including Where Winds Meet, an open-world action-adventure RPG slated for launch in the third quarter, and Justice mobile with planned introductions in more regions, as well as other exciting titles across different genres, such as Naraka: Bladepoint mobile, Once Human and Marvel Rivals.
- Renewed a publishing agreement with Blizzard Entertainment to bring beloved titles back to China and entered into a broader collaboration with Microsoft Gaming.
- Youdao strategically focused on digital content services, online marketing services and AI-driven subscription-based membership services, achieving its first sequential quarter of positive net income.
- Cloud Music continued actively prioritizing its core music business, including a recent comprehensive product upgrade to its NetEase Cloud Music App, aimed at cultivating a music-centric ecosystem and driving sustainable long-term growth.
"Alongside the enduring success of our time-honored flagship games, we continue to expand into diverse genres and achieve new milestones in game operations, user expansion and partnership establishment. With a portfolio featuring premium-quality games and more diversification across genres, we are well-positioned to extend our exciting gaming experiences to audiences around the globe," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "We remain committed to innovation and genre expansion by leveraging our strong R&D capabilities while exploring more opportunities through collaboration with talent and partners globally.
"In our broader NetEase family, Cloud Music and Youdao are performing well, providing innovative content offerings in their respective domains. Our focus in 2024 remains on crafting products and content that ignite the market with passion and deliver vibrant experiences, ultimately creating value for both our users and our Company," Mr. Ding concluded.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB26.9 billion (US$3.7 billion), compared with RMB27.1 billion and RMB25.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB21.5 billion (US$3.0 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB20.9 billion and RMB20.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 95.2% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 93.4% and 92.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 78.6% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 76.7% and 72.3% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.4 billion (US$192.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.5 billion and RMB1.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$281.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB2.0 billion (US$272.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.8 billion and RMB1.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB17.0 billion (US$2.4 billion), compared with RMB16.8 billion and RMB14.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in games and related value-added services' gross profit were primarily due to increased net revenues from mobile games such as Eggy Party and certain newly launched titles.
The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Youdao's gross profit was primarily due to decreased revenue contribution from its learning services and sales of smart devices. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased revenue contribution from its online marketing services.
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Cloud Music's gross profit primarily resulted from the one-off adjustment of certain copyright costs, increased net revenues from sales of membership subscriptions and continued improvement in cost control measures.
The quarter-over-quarter decrease in innovative businesses and others' gross profit was primarily due to decreased e-commerce net revenues from Yanxuan and advertising services resulting from seasonality. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased gross profit from Yanxuan and several other businesses included within the segment.
Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit margin for games and related value-added services for the first quarter of 2024 was 69.5%, compared with 69.5% and 66.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to changes in revenue contribution from different platforms and self-developed games.
Gross profit margin for Youdao for the first quarter of 2024 was 49.0%, compared with 49.9% and 51.7% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to increased revenue contribution from its online marketing services, which have a lower gross profit margin compared to its other products and services.
Gross profit margin for Cloud Music for the first quarter of 2024 was 38.0%, compared with 30.3% and 22.4% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improvements were mainly due to the factors enumerated above. The one-off adjustment of certain copyright costs mentioned above increased the gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2024 by approximately five percentage points.
Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the first quarter of 2024 was 33.4%, compared with 34.4% and 25.4% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased revenue contribution from advertising services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to improved gross profit margins from Yanxuan and several other businesses included within the segment.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were RMB9.4 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB10.0 billion and RMB7.7 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased research and development investments related to games and related value-added services and marketing expenditures, as well as lower staff-related costs. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased marketing expenditures and higher staff-related costs.
Other Income/(Expenses)
Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income/(loss), interest income, exchange (losses)/ gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to net exchange gains in the first quarter of 2024 compared with net exchange losses recorded in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher interest income resulting from the improved net cash position and net exchange gains in the first quarter of 2024, compared with net exchange losses recorded in the first quarter of 2023.
Income Tax
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.5 billion (US$205.8 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.1 billion and RMB1.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 16.0%, compared with 13.8% and 19.5% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB6.6 billion and RMB6.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.33 per share (US$1.65 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.28 per share (US$1.42 per ADS) and US$0.29 per share (US$1.45 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB7.4 billion and RMB7.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income of US$0.37 per share (US$1.84 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.32 per share (US$1.59 per ADS) and US$0.33 per share (US$1.63 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Other Financial Information
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB113.4 billion (US$15.7 billion), compared with RMB110.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB9.6 billion (US$1.3 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB11.8 billion and RMB6.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2023, respectively.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.0990 per share (US$0.4950 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2024 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on June 6, 2024, Beijing /Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on June 6, 2024 (Beijing / Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be June 17, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around June 21, 2024 for holders of ADSs.
NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.21597 per share (US$1.07985 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2023 in March 2024.
Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Share Repurchase Program
On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 8.9 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$811.0 million.
The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
21,428,902
43,026,904
5,959,157
Time deposits
100,856,034
89,473,549
12,391,943
Restricted cash
2,777,206
3,055,366
423,163
Accounts receivable, net
6,422,417
7,767,599
1,075,800
Inventories
695,374
603,981
83,650
Prepayments and other current assets, net
6,076,595
5,769,626
799,084
Short-term investments
4,436,057
2,095,218
290,184
Total current assets
142,692,585
151,792,243
21,022,981
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
8,075,044
8,056,689
1,115,839
Land use rights, net
4,075,143
4,048,518
560,713
Deferred tax assets
1,560,088
1,476,100
204,437
Time deposits
1,050,000
1,050,000
145,423
Restricted cash
550
3,250
450
Other long-term assets
28,471,568
28,638,072
3,966,328
Total non-current assets
43,232,393
43,272,629
5,993,190
Total assets
185,924,978
195,064,872
27,016,171
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling
Interests
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
881,016
871,430
120,692
Salary and welfare payables
4,857,206
2,700,087
373,958
Taxes payable
2,571,534
3,844,879
532,510
Short-term loans
19,240,163
24,843,410
3,440,773
Contract liabilities
13,362,166
14,911,048
2,065,156
Accrued liabilities and other payables
12,930,399
12,878,519
1,783,651
Total current liabilities
53,842,484
60,049,373
8,316,740
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
2,299,303
2,700,293
373,986
Long-term loans
427,997
427,997
59,277
Other long-term liabilities
1,271,113
1,248,717
172,945
Total non-current liabilities
3,998,413
4,377,007
606,208
Total liabilities
57,840,897
64,426,380
8,922,948
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
115,759
118,460
16,407
NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
124,285,776
127,275,764
17,627,490
Noncontrolling interests
3,682,546
3,244,268
449,326
Total equity
127,968,322
130,520,032
18,076,816
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
185,924,978
195,064,872
27,016,171
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues
25,046,287
27,140,165
26,851,741
3,718,923
Cost of revenues
(10,149,741)
(10,315,030)
(9,835,821)
(1,362,245)
Gross profit
14,896,546
16,825,135
17,015,920
2,356,678
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(2,905,046)
(4,225,556)
(4,022,204)
(557,069)
General and administrative expenses
(1,021,678)
(1,251,869)
(1,196,475)
(165,710)
Research and development expenses
(3,749,732)
(4,479,219)
(4,174,758)
(578,197)
Total operating expenses
(7,676,456)
(9,956,644)
(9,393,437)
(1,300,976)
Operating profit
7,220,090
6,868,491
7,622,483
1,055,702
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income/(loss), net
471,368
(8,940)
179,291
24,832
Interest income, net
776,030
1,261,583
1,277,597
176,945
Exchange (losses)/gains, net
(386,568)
(810,904)
15,011
2,079
Other, net
258,033
434,759
193,888
26,853
Income before tax
8,338,953
7,744,989
9,288,270
1,286,411
Income tax
(1,628,559)
(1,068,657)
(1,485,910)
(205,796)
Net income
6,710,394
6,676,332
7,802,360
1,080,615
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling
(860)
(966)
(958)
(133)
Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling
45,100
(93,103)
(167,456)
(23,192)
Net income attributable to the
6,754,634
6,582,263
7,633,946
1,057,290
Net income per share *
Basic
2.10
2.05
2.38
0.33
Diluted
2.07
2.02
2.35
0.33
Net income per ADS *
Basic
10.49
10.25
11.88
1.65
Diluted
10.37
10.12
11.75
1.63
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
3,221,083
3,212,328
3,211,665
3,211,665
Diluted
3,256,511
3,253,166
3,249,452
3,249,452
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
6,710,394
6,676,332
7,802,360
1,080,615
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
1,082,269
659,772
567,923
78,656
Fair value changes of equity security and other investments
(226,720)
151,571
(368,258)
(51,003)
Impairment losses on investments and other long-term assets
-
140,648
128,417
17,786
Fair value changes of short-term investments
(137,916)
(106,532)
(60,810)
(8,422)
Share-based compensation cost
822,413
812,987
894,300
123,859
Allowance for expected credit losses
20,720
9,500
11,600
1,607
(Gains)/losses on disposal of property, equipment and software
(610)
3,385
2,132
295
Unrealized exchange losses/(gains)
385,961
838,056
(17,509)
(2,425)
Gains on disposal of long-term investments, business and
(5,768)
(38,437)
(13,487)
(1,868)
Deferred income taxes
577,666
193,854
485,054
67,179
Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation
(95,808)
(88,805)
164,271
22,751
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,116,282)
53,089
(1,358,711)
(188,179)
Inventories
117,330
25,054
91,378
12,656
Prepayments and other assets
125,827
542,593
326,140
45,170
Accounts payable
(612,939)
18,443
(7,001)
(970)
Salary and welfare payables
(2,225,737)
1,992,931
(2,178,608)
(301,734)
Taxes payable
733,716
(500,172)
1,271,822
176,145
Contract liabilities
489,991
(847,562)
1,574,086
218,008
Accrued liabilities and other payables
(643,836)
1,271,572
242,070
33,526
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,000,671
11,808,279
9,557,169
1,323,652
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(652,939)
(484,927)
(415,018)
(57,479)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software
2,504
405
3,506
486
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights
(826,682)
(121,797)
(188,821)
(26,151)
Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three
(723,151)
(690,628)
2,401,649
332,625
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms
104,269
4,897,291
-
-
Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of
(1,229,048)
(914,962)
(481,804)
(66,729)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses
41,280
73,855
85,456
11,836
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(36,320,103)
(46,666,670)
(34,558,836)
(4,786,344)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
22,332,349
33,273,393
46,048,382
6,377,627
Change in other long-term assets
(120,841)
(90,635)
(34,625)
(4,796)
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(17,392,362)
(10,724,675)
12,859,889
1,781,075
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less
2,638,040
6,179,979
(399,726)
(55,361)
Proceeds of loans with terms over three months
1,279,559
2,511,000
6,998,250
969,246
Payment of loans with terms over three months
(40,422)
(695,000)
(957,000)
(132,543)
Net amounts received related to capital contribution from
24,349
28,009
42,214
5,847
Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of
(2,116,757)
(625,832)
(1,233,780)
(170,877)
Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders
(1,212,340)
(2,258,892)
(4,945,016)
(684,877)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
572,429
5,139,264
(495,058)
(68,565)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
15,498
(174,276)
(43,138)
(5,975)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(10,803,764)
6,048,592
21,878,862
3,030,187
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning
27,588,325
18,158,066
24,206,658
3,352,583
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period
16,784,561
24,206,658
46,085,520
6,382,770
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
1,074,579
1,030,932
1,182,711
163,804
Cash paid for interest expenses
275,714
71,847
146,455
20,284
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues:
Games and related value-added services
20,065,597
20,921,355
21,460,378
2,972,228
Youdao
1,163,270
1,480,521
1,391,859
192,770
Cloud Music
1,959,841
1,985,548
2,029,541
281,088
Innovative businesses and others
1,857,579
2,752,741
1,969,963
272,837
Total net revenues
25,046,287
27,140,165
26,851,741
3,718,923
Cost of revenues:
Games and related value-added services
(6,683,048)
(6,383,474)
(6,555,311)
(907,900)
Youdao
(561,420)
(741,720)
(710,356)
(98,383)
Cloud Music
(1,520,378)
(1,384,537)
(1,259,006)
(174,370)
Innovative businesses and others
(1,384,895)
(1,805,299)
(1,311,148)
(181,592)
Total cost of revenues
(10,149,741)
(10,315,030)
(9,835,821)
(1,362,245)
Gross profit:
Games and related value-added services
13,382,549
14,537,881
14,905,067
2,064,328
Youdao
601,850
738,801
681,503
94,387
Cloud Music
439,463
601,011
770,535
106,718
Innovative businesses and others
472,684
947,442
658,815
91,245
Total gross profit
14,896,546
16,825,135
17,015,920
2,356,678
Gross profit margin:
Games and related value-added services
66.7 %
69.5 %
69.5 %
69.5 %
Youdao
51.7 %
49.9 %
49.0 %
49.0 %
Cloud Music
22.4 %
30.3 %
38.0 %
38.0 %
Innovative businesses and others
25.4 %
34.4 %
33.4 %
33.4 %
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2203 on the last trading day of March 2024 (March 29, 2024) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 29, 2024, or at any other certain date.
Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Share-based compensation cost included in:
Cost of revenues
203,514
216,717
254,935
35,308
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
32,353
35,575
17,869
2,475
General and administrative expenses
294,281
262,830
289,636
40,114
Research and development expenses
292,265
297,865
331,860
45,962
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.
Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
6,754,634
6,582,263
7,633,946
1,057,290
Add: Share-based compensation
811,600
797,194
876,898
121,449
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
7,566,234
7,379,457
8,510,844
1,178,739
Non-GAAP net income per share *
Basic
2.35
2.30
2.65
0.37
Diluted
2.32
2.27
2.62
0.36
Non-GAAP net income per ADS *
Basic
11.74
11.49
13.25
1.84
Diluted
11.62
11.34
13.10
1.81
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
