

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and game services provider, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company's shareholders totaled RMB7.6 billion or $1.1 billion, compared to RMB6.8 billion last year.



NetEase reported basic net income of $0.33 per share and $1.65 per ADS for the first quarter, compared to $0.29 per share and $1.45 per ADS, respectively, in the prior year.



Adjusted net income totaled RMB8.5 billion or $1.2 billion, compared to last year's RMB7.6 billion. Adjusted basic net income was $0.37 per share and $1.84 per ADS, compared to prior year's $0.33 per share and $1.63 per ADS.



Net revenues for the first quarter were RMB26.9 billion or $3.7 billion, an increase of 7.2 percent from RMB25.0 billion a year ago.



Further, the company said its board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.0990 per share or $0.4950 per ADS for the first quarter to holders of ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on June 6, payable in U.S. Dollars.



