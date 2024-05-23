

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to more than a 1-year high of 0.9918 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9892.



Moving away from an early 2-day low of 169.29 against the yen, the euro advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 170.00.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the euro edged up to 0.8529 and 1.0845 from early more than a 3-month low of 0.8499 and an 8-day low of 1.0812, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged up to 1.6366 and 1.4832 from early lows of 1.6326 and 1.4792, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.00 against the franc, 172.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound, 1.09 against the greenback, 1.65 aussie and 1.49 against the loonie.



