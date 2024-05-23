Anzeige
23.05.2024 | 11:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson
hf. (symbol: OLGERD) on May 22, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's
listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on May 24, 2024. 

ISIN                    ISIN IS0000028678        
Company name                Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf
Total share capital before the increase   2.806.965.174 shares      
Increase in share capital          30.750.000 shares        
Total share capital following the increase 2.837.715.174 shares      
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.              
Symbol                   OLGERD             
Orderbook ID                259078
