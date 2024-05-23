NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. (symbol: OLGERD) on May 22, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on May 24, 2024. ISIN ISIN IS0000028678 Company name Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf Total share capital before the increase 2.806.965.174 shares Increase in share capital 30.750.000 shares Total share capital following the increase 2.837.715.174 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol OLGERD Orderbook ID 259078