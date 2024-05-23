Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
PR Newswire
23.05.2024 | 12:06
Bybit Launches Global P2P Ranger Recruitment with Opportunities to Earn Up to 1,000 USDT Monthly

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has launched its new and improved Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Trading program: P2P Ranger. This will engage crypto enthusiasts from diverse regions, offering them multiple ways to earn significant rewards by supporting Bybit's P2P community.

Bybit Launches Global P2P Ranger Recruitment with Opportunities to Earn Up to 1,000 USDT Monthly

The P2P Ranger Program offers crypto enthusiasts the opportunity to earn up to 1000 USDT every month. Ideal candidates are enthusiastic about cryptocurrency, passionate about P2P trading, and available for at least 25 hours a week, including weekends. Candidates should be fluent in English with proficiency in additional languages an advantage.

Interested candidates can apply by filling out the Google Form at Application Form. Applicants must provide information and answer a few questions to showcase their passion for crypto and P2P trading.

As a P2P Ranger, active participation and community support will be recognized and rewarded. The more points collected each month, the higher the rank and rewards.

Bybit's dedicated team will review all applications and contact eligible candidates. This program is an excellent opportunity to become an integral part of Bybit's global family and contribute to making P2P trading more enjoyable and rewarding for everyone.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420392/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4722860/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-global-p2p-ranger-recruitment-with-opportunities-to-earn-up-to-1-000-usdt-monthly-302154050.html

