Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Robust growth and widening EBITDA margins



23-May-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark discusses NBPE's robust business model, highlighting its high secular growth, downside resilience and the value added by its General Partners and managers. He talks about the company's key financial metrics, including double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA, despite challenging market conditions, and emphasises the importance of the widening EBITDA margins and the company's strong operating cash generation. He touches on NBPE's comparison with other private equity houses, its effective manager selection and the active M&A by its companies. Additionally, Mark addresses the risks associated with investing in NB Private Equity Partners. NB Private Equity Partners is a large British investment company dedicated to investments in private equity investments. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .

