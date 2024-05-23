

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices recovered some ground on Thursday after falling for three straight session on demand concerns.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $82.30 a barrel after the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirmed a small crude inventory build for the week to May 17. WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $77.91.



Markets looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for June 1, though industry experts widely expect a rollover of existing voluntary cuts.



Russia said it exceeded its OPEC+ production quota in April due to 'technical reasons' and will soon present to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretariat its plan to compensate for the error.



The dollar held near a one-week high after the minutes of the April 30-May 1 Fed meeting revealed discussions of possible further rate hikes if inflation remained sticky, a move that could hurt oil demand in the world's largest oil consuming nation.



There was consensus among officials to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize in a way that such an action became appropriate, the minutes showed.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken