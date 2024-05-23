

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



Earnings: $547.75 million in Q4 vs. -$17.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: $7.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.27 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Revenue: $358.59 million in Q4 vs. $325.46 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken