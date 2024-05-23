

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold pulled back further from record highs on Thursday and the dollar held near one-week high on concerns that the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates higher for longer.



Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent to $2,363.94 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $2,366.25.



Demand for bullion waned after the minutes of the April 30-May 1 Fed meeting revealed discussions of a further tightening of interest rates if inflation remained sticky.



The Fed meeting minutes showed officials were disappointed in recent inflation data and believed 'disinflation would likely take longer than previously thought.'



Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said he did not expect any rate cuts in 2024.



Improved risk sentiment in financial markets following strong financial results from U.S. tech giant Nvidia also weighed on bullion prices.



The AI darling delivered another blowout quarterly earnings report and unveiled a 10-for-1 stock split.



In economic releases, reports on U.S weekly jobless claims and new home sales are due in the New York session.



