Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Millicom International Cellular S.A. at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Millicom International Cellular S.A., LEI: 549300CTHC1CP86P2G96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument TIGO SDB SE0001174970 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Atlas reason: Investissement on May 23, 2024 at 12:10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:35 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 12.45 CET, May 23, 2024 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB