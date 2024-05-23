Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

23 May 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

22 May 2024 57.61p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 57.53p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

23 May 2024