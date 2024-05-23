Webco Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2024.
For our third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we had a net income of $6.4 million, or $7.49 per diluted share, while in our third quarter of fiscal year 2023, we had net income of $6.4 million, or $7.91 per diluted share. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $153.2 million, a 9.1 percent decrease from the $168.6 million of sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, we generated a net income of $11.8 million, or $14.30 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $18.3 million, or $22.89 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2023. Net sales for the first nine months of the current year amounted to $457.0 million, a 13.8 percent decrease from the $530.5 million in sales for the same nine-month period of last year.
Dana S. Weber, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, stated, "The current quarter, while improved from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, was slower than we have experienced in the past several years, which is consistent with our view of the overall domestic manufacturing economy. Further, we have certain markets that are being adversely impacted by foreign imports. We continue to focus on positioning Webco for various economic environments and opportunities by maintaining a strong balance sheet and good liquidity and making compelling investments in our business. Our total cash, short-term investments and available credit on our revolver were $87.5 million at April 30, 2024, which we believe to be a competitive advantage."
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, we had income from operations of $7.1 million after depreciation of $3.8 million. The third fiscal quarter of the prior year generated income from operations of $11.4 million after depreciation of $3.3 million. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $19.7 million, or 12.9 percent of net sales, compared to $23.6 million, or 14.0 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Our income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 was $16.6 million, after depreciation expense of $11.2 million. Income from operations in the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2023 was $28.4 million, after depreciation expense of $9.8 million. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $54.3 million, or 11.9 percent of net sales, compared to $64.9 million, or 12.2 percent of net sales for the same period in fiscal year 2023.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $12.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and $12.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. SG&A expenses were $37.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 and $36.5 million for the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2023.
Interest expense was $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $1.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2023. Interest expense was $3.0 million and $4.8 million in the first nine-month periods of the current and prior fiscal years, respectively. Construction-based investments increased and, as a result, capitalized interest between the third quarter and nine-month periods being compared increased $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Capitalized interest decreases net interest expense. Notwithstanding capitalized interest, the impact of increased interest rates was more than offset by lower average debt balances.
Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $7.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and $28.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Included in our capital spending is ongoing construction of our F. William Weber Leadership Campus, which will house our Tech Center and corporate headquarters. The Tech Center will be the tip of the spear leading Webco's trusted and technical brand throughout our industry.
As of April 30, 2024, we had $19.8 million in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $67.6 million of available borrowing under our $220 million senior revolving credit facility. Availability on the revolver, which had $46.9 million drawn at April 30, 2024, was subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventories. Our term loan and revolver mature in September 2027. Accounting rules require asset-based debt agreements like our revolver to be classified as a current liability, despite its fiscal year 2028 maturity.
Webco's stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase of our outstanding common stock in private or open market transactions. In September 2023, the Company's Board of Directors refreshed the repurchase program with a new limit of up to $40 million and extended the program's expiration until July 31, 2026. We purchased 3,600 shares of our stock during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The number of shares repurchased in the prior fiscal year totaled approximately 4,000 shares. Webco purchased over 144,000 shares over the course of the four prior fiscal years. The repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Board's discretion.
Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally.
Risk Factors and Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release, including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the words "anticipates," "appears," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "pursue," "should," "will," "wishes," or similar words may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed above and, among others: general economic and business conditions, including any global economic downturn; government policy or low hydrocarbon prices that stifle domestic investment in energy; competition from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or the strength of the U.S. dollar; political or social environments that are unfriendly to industrial or energy-related businesses; changes in manufacturing technology; banking environment, including availability of adequate financing; worldwide and domestic monetary policy; changes in tax rates and regulation; regulatory and permitting requirements, including, but not limited to, environmental, workforce, healthcare, safety and national security; availability and cost of adequate qualified and competent personnel; changes in import / export tariff or restrictions; volatility in raw material cost and availability for the Company, its customers and vendors; the cost and availability, including time for delivery, of parts and services necessary to maintain equipment essential to the Company's manufacturing activities; the cost and availability of manufacturing supplies, including process gases; volatility in oil, natural gas and power cost and availability; world-wide or national transition from hydrocarbon sources of energy that adversely impact demand for our products; problems associated with product development efforts; appraised values of inventories that can impact available borrowing under the Company's credit facility; declaration of material adverse change by a lender; industry capacity; domestic competition; loss of, or reductions in, purchases by significant customers and customer work stoppages; work stoppages by critical suppliers; labor unrest; conditions, including acts of God, that require more costly transportation of raw materials; accidents, equipment failures and insured or uninsured casualties; third-party product liability claims; flood, tornado, winter storms and other natural disasters; customer or supplier bankruptcy; customer or supplier declarations of force majeure; customer or supplier breach of contract; insurance cost and availability; lack of insurance coverage for floods; the cost associated with providing healthcare benefits to employees; customer claims; supplier quality or delivery problems; technical and data processing capabilities; cyberattack on our information technology infrastructure; world, domestic or regional health crises; vaccine mandates or related governmental policy that would cause significant portions of our workforce, or that of our customers or vendors, to leave their current employment; global or regional wars and conflicts; our inability or unwillingness to comply with rules required to maintain the quotation of our shares on any market place; and our ability to repurchase the Company's stock. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements. No assurance is provided that current results are indicative of those that will be realized in the future.
FOR:
WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONTACT:
Mike Howard
Chief Financial Officer
(918) 241-1094
[email protected]
- TABLES FOLLOW -
WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 153,221
$ 168,576
$ 457,043
$ 530,477
Cost of sales
133,530
144,989
402,770
465,597
Gross profit
19,692
23,588
54,274
64,880
Selling, general & administrative expenses
12,590
12,199
37,672
36,480
Income (loss) from operations
7,102
11,389
16,601
28,420
Interest expense
698
1,564
3,046
4,788
Pretax income (loss)
6,404
9,825
13,556
23,632
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
44
3,472
1,771
5,336
Net income (loss)
$ 6,360
$ 6,353
$ 11,784
$ 18,296
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 7.90
$ 8.16
$ 14.82
$ 23.84
Diluted
$ 7.49
$ 7.91
$ 14.30
$ 22.89
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
805,000
779,000
795,000
767,000
Diluted
850,000
803,000
824,000
799,000
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 30,
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities
$ 28,378
$ 39,961
$ 56,102
$ 59,850
Depreciation and amortization
$ 3,885
$ 3,337
$ 11,317
$ 9,959
Cash paid for capital expenditures
$ 6,859
$ 6,551
$ 31,241
$ 24,077
Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
April 30,
July 31,
2024
2023
Current assets:
Cash
$ 4,423
$ 6,208
Certificates of deposit
-
1,000
U.S. Treasury Bonds
15,387
14,858
Accounts receivable
70,095
68,478
Inventories, net
174,883
207,976
Prepaid expenses
4,857
2,628
Total current assets
269,644
301,148
Property, plant and equipment, net
162,210
144,717
Right of use, finance leases, net
1,111
1,196
Right of use, operating leases, net
20,644
23,210
Other long-term assets
16,704
13,405
Total assets
$ 470,312
$ 483,676
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 33,548
$ 33,463
Accrued liabilities
33,052
34,846
Current portion of long-term debt
46,666
68,554
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
431
407
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,826
4,785
Total current liabilities
129,156
142,055
Long-term debt, net of current portion
20,000
20,000
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
719
814
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
15,686
18,330
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
54,156
52,559
Retained earnings
255,251
249,910
Total stockholders' equity
315,385
302,478
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 470,312
$ 483,676
Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
SOURCE Webco Industries, Inc.