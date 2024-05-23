Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Strong Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Results, With Management And Advisory Fees Growing By 22% And Assets Under Management Growing By 11% Year-over-year

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (Nasdaq: HLNE) today reported its results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

FISCAL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Assets under management - Total assets under management of $124 billion grew 11% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 15% to $66 billion over the same period.

- Total assets under management of $124 billion grew 11% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 15% to $66 billion over the same period. Revenue - Management and advisory fees increased 22% to $451.9 million for fiscal 2024.

- Management and advisory fees increased 22% to $451.9 million for fiscal 2024. Carried Interest - Unrealized carried interest balance of $1.2 billion was up 19% year-over-year.

- Unrealized carried interest balance of $1.2 billion was up 19% year-over-year. Earnings per share - GAAP EPS of $3.69 on $140.9 million of GAAP net income for fiscal 2024.

- GAAP EPS of $3.69 on $140.9 million of GAAP net income for fiscal 2024. Dividend - Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on June 14, 2024 that will be paid on July 5, 2024. The target full-year dividend of $1.96 represents a 10% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.

Hamilton Lane issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 results, which can be accessed by clicking here .

Hamilton Lane Co-CEO Erik Hirsch commented: "Fiscal year 2024 was another strong year for Hamilton Lane. We continue to execute well across the entirety of the business and our growth remains robust. Our market continues to offer significant opportunity and we remain intensely focused on delivering for our clients and shareholders."

Conference Call

Hamilton Lane will discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 results in a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

For access to the live event via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholders website by clicking here at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. This feature will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane's website.

About Hamilton Lane

HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $920.6 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $124.4 billion in discretionary assets and $796.2 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/ .

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our upcoming Form 10-K for fiscal 2024. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

