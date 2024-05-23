DraftKings Completes Acquisition of Jackpocket

BOSTON & NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) ("DraftKings" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its previously announced proposed acquisition of Jackpocket Inc. ("Jackpocket"), the leading digital lottery app in the United States.

"Today we are announcing the completion of our acquisition of Jackpocket, and the commencement of our value creation plan," said Jason Robins, CEO and Co-founder of DraftKings. "We are well-prepared to quickly launch cross-sell programs, further improve customer acquisition efficiency, and continue to innovate and differentiate with our overall product portfolio for our customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver enhanced value to our customers and shareholders as we integrate Jackpocket into the DraftKings ecosystem."

Jackpocket is renowned for its innovative digital lottery services, robust technology infrastructure, and strong brand presence. This acquisition empowers DraftKings to tap into the expansive U.S. lottery vertical, while expanding its position in sportsbook and iGaming by enhancing customer lifetime value and bolstering customer acquisition capabilities.

"The completion of the acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for Jackpocket and DraftKings alike," said Peter Sullivan, CEO of Jackpocket. "Together, we are confident that we will be even more capable of helping lotteries fulfill their mission of delivering revenue back to the beneficiaries they support. DraftKings' proven reach and cutting-edge mobile platforms will continue to allow us to drive growth and innovation in the digital lottery vertical."

With the acquisition now complete, DraftKings is focused on integrating Jackpocket into its operations and leveraging synergies to drive sustained growth and value creation. The Company remains committed to delivering an exceptional experience to its customers while advancing its mission of responsibly providing safe, innovative, and engaging real-money gaming offerings.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 27 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

