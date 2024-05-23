

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NGG), an electricity and gas utility company, Thursday said it plans to invest about $75 million across its service territory in the UK and US over the next five years.



Up to nearly $35 million of this investment is intended to improve US energy systems in Massachusetts and New York. The company said its investment in the region has increased more than 60 percent in the last 5 years.



The investments are to bring economic growth to the region with National Grid supporting 127,000 jobs by the end of the decade.



According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), lack of transmission infrastructure can directly contribute to higher electric bills, and more frequent and longer power outages. The federal analysis found the region needs a 255 percent increase in transmission development to support the clean energy growth expected under New York and Massachusetts policies.



'The increased investment we're announcing today follows positive engagement with our regulators in these states, reflecting a willingness to upgrade electricity networks to provide long term affordable energy to all, and reduce emissions across our gas networks,' said CEO of National Grid John Pettigrew.



