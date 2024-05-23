

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Party and the Conservative Party have launched their election campaigns a day after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called snap poll.



Rishi Sunak is touring the country Thursday to address the voters ahead of the July 4 election to the parliament.



Sunak told BBC that flights carrying Rwanda migrants, who crossed the Channel on small boats, will take off to the African country after the elections.



He claimed that economic stability has returned and inflation has eased.



Sunak, who came to power in 2022 after a series of leadership changes, has promised tax cuts.



At a rally in Kent, Labor leader Keir Starmer said it's 'time to turn the page' and to 'end the chaos'.



Labor party has an advantage of 20 points over the conservatives in latest opinion polls.



