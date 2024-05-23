

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The uncertain monetary policy outlook triggered by the mixed comments in the FOMC Minutes swayed sentiment across markets. The Minutes released on Wednesday contained concerns about whether monetary policy was sufficiently restrictive and whether further tightening was warranted. Participants nevertheless assessed that monetary policy was well-positioned.



Wall Street Futures gained. European benchmarks are trading in the green zone. Asian shares also finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index declined after a strong rebound on Wednesday following the hawkish FOMC minutes. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices surged amidst supply concerns. Rate jitters dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined whereas Ethereum extended gains.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,736.40, up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,341.80, up 0.66% Germany's DAX at 18,725.65, up 0.23% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,371.07, up 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 8,113.98, up 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,048.85, up 0.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,112.00, up 1.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,811.80, down 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,116.39, down 1.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,868.71, down 1.70%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0846, up 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.2727, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 156.70, down 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6639, up 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.3671, down 0.16% Dollar Index at 104.75, down 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.422%, down 0.29% Germany at 2.5480%, up 0.55% France at 3.030%, up 0.10% U.K. at 4.2635%, up 0.65% Japan at 0.990%, down 1.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $82.59, up 0.84%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $78.23, up 0.85%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,367.15, down 1.08%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,673.60, down 0.61% Ethereum at $3,823.62, up 2.27% BNB at $611.93, down 1.92% Solana at $175.55, down 2.66% XRP at $0.5247, down 2.10%.



