NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (178/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards) published on May 23, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Annual General meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 28, 2024, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to seventeen (17) new shares for every three (3) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 0.09 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 29, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224329