Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
WKN: A2AKRA | ISIN: SE0008374250 | Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1
Tradegate
23.05.24
14:53 Uhr
0,028 Euro
-0,011
-28,42 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,0270,02815:21
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 14:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (178/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB
(Fingerprint Cards) published on May 23, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Annual
General meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 28, 2024, approves a rights issue with
preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled
to seventeen (17) new shares for every three (3) shares held. The subscription
price is SEK 0.09 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 29, 2024. Provided
that the AGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry
out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224329
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
