Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 14:22
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandshótel hf. - Cancels plans to list shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") approved Íslandshótel hf.'s request for
admission of shares to trading on its Main Market on the 22nd of May 2024. The
approval was subject to the company's ability to fulfill requirements regarding
the distribution of shares in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares before the first day of trading. 

With reference to an announcement from Íslandshótel hf. on May 22, 2024, the
company has cancelled their share offering and has decided not to proceed with
listing their shares on the Main Market.
