NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandshótel hf. - Cancels plans to list shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") approved Íslandshótel hf.'s request for admission of shares to trading on its Main Market on the 22nd of May 2024. The approval was subject to the company's ability to fulfill requirements regarding the distribution of shares in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares before the first day of trading. With reference to an announcement from Íslandshótel hf. on May 22, 2024, the company has cancelled their share offering and has decided not to proceed with listing their shares on the Main Market.