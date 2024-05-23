

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $90.7 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $32.3 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $111.8 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.57 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $90.7 Mln. vs. $32.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



