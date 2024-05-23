

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election.



Addressing a gathering at the conservative Hudson Institute think-tank in Washington DC Wednesday, Haley said Trump 'has not been perfect', but that President Joe Biden 'has been a catastrophe.'



Haley, who was Trump's lone remaining prominent rival in the race to win the Republican primaries, announced in March that she is leaving the presidential race.



She did not endorse Trump for nomination at that time, but urged the front-runner to earn the support of those who voted for her.



'It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the vote - those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him. And I hope he does that.'



In her first public remarks since then, Haley came down heavily on Biden.



'As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, who would support capitalism and freedom, who understands we need less debt not more debt,' said Haley, who was the US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.



'Trump has not been perfect on these policies but Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.'



Trump won all but one of the 15 Super Tuesday states while Haley made a surprise victory in Vermont.



The former South Carolina Governor is the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history.



During her campaign, Haley was of the opinion that both Biden and Trump were too old to be president and called for cognitive tests for candidates older than 75.



Biden is the nation's oldest serving President at 81, while Trump turns 78 in June.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken