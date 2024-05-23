

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) is up over 15% at $37.41. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 11% at $23.61. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 10% at $6.42. Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) is up over 9% at $10.78. Genelux Corporation (GNLX) is up over 9% at $5.30. Cadeler A/S (CDLR) is up over 8% at $23.69. PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) is up over 8% at $4.98. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is up over 7% at $1019.44. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is up over 6% at $156.92.



In the Red



Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is down over 14% at $50.51. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is down over 13% at $10.70. Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEB) is down over 12% at $4.02. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is down over 11% at $20.60. LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is down over 11% at $3.31. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 10% at $1.56. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is down over 9% at $1.09. National Grid plc (NGG) is down over 8% at $65.61. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is down over 7% at $1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is down over 6% at $95.00. Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) is down over 6% at $2.61. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 6% at $2.16.



