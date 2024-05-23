Jeffery Stutzman: Trusted Internet, LLC Announces Cyber Security Warranty and Cyber Insurance Options for Its MSSP and MDR Services

Trusted Internet, LLC, a leading provider of Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, is excited to announce the inclusion of a $500,000 warranty for all its MSSP and MDR offerings. This enhancement underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled security and peace of mind to our clients.

In addition to the warranty, companies under Trusted Internet's 24x7 MSSP or MDR protection can now purchase cyber insurance policies valued at $1 million or $3 million. These policies are available at fixed prices and require no underwriting, streamlining the process and ensuring that businesses can quickly and easily secure the coverage they need.

Key Features:

$500,000 Warranty: Effective immediately, all Trusted Internet MSSP and MDR services come with a robust $500,000 warranty. This coverage is designed to provide financial assurance and demonstrate our confidence in the effectiveness and reliability of our security solutions.

Fixed-Price Cyber Insurance: Clients protected by our new warranty may be eligible to purchase cyber insurance policies of $1 million or $3 million at pre-determined fixed prices. This offer eliminates extensive underwriting, providing a straightforward path to enhanced financial protection against cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to introduce these significant enhancements to our MSSP and MDR services," said Jeff Stutzman, CEO of Trusted Internet, LLC. "Our new warranty and the ability to purchase substantial cyber insurance coverage without underwriting are testaments to our commitment to our clients' cyber security and financial peace of mind. We believe these new offerings will set a new standard in the industry and provide our clients with unmatched protection and confidence."

About Trusted Internet, LLC:

Trusted Internet, LLC is a premier provider of Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, and a Top 250 MSSP Alert service provider five years in a row. Our mission is to deliver top-tier cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses from evolving threats and ensure their critical assets are secure. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Trusted Internet, LLC continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge security offerings and comprehensive protection plans.

For more information, please visit https://trustedinternet.io or contact our media relations team at staysafeonline@trustedinternet.io.

Contact Information

Richel Newborg

Marketing Manager

rnewborg@trustedinternet.io

800-853-6430

Jeffery Stutzman

CEO

jstutzman@trustedinternet.io

800-853-6430

