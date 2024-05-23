Sinceri Senior Living Certified as a 2024 Great Place To Work

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Great Place To Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored Sinceri Senior Living with certification as a Great Place To Work. The 2024 Certification survey with A Great Place To Work considered over 1,800 staff surveys from across all of Sinceri's locations. The certification process involved surveying 100% of employees from across Sinceri Senior Living's locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Based on the results, 89% of those surveyed agree that "their work has special meaning; this is not just a job." Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.





Sinceri Senior Living Certified Great Place To Work for Sixth Year in a Row





Sinceri CEO Chris Belford stated that he is thrilled that the company achieved outstanding results in the survey this year and had high employee engagement and satisfaction across all departments. He also expressed the values of "Like Family," which has been a cultural emphasis of Sinceri since its rebranding and prioritizes employees' well-being, and recognized that a happy and engaged team helps the company achieve its goals.

Head over to Great Place To Work to learn more about why Sinceri Senior Living was certified as a Great Place To Work for the sixth year in a row.

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company that provides services to seniors in 74 communities and 20 states, serving approximately 4,800 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought-after personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

About Activated Insights and Great Place To Work:

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place To Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place To Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services" as well as other Great Place To Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information

Missy Day

Vice President of Marketing and Communication

missy.day@sincerisl.com

(800) 254-9442

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.com.