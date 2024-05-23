Quick Electricity Shows Continued Commitment to Exceptional Texas Energy Broker Services

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Quick Electricity, a prominent energy broker in central Texas, is streamlining how customers connect with electricity plans and providers with the launch of their new homepage. This update offers a quicker and more user-friendly experience for Texans and those in other deregulated energy states looking for their best energy solutions.





Texas is largely deregulated when it comes to its energy market, and most Texans can choose their energy provider. But with more than 100 Retail Electricity Providers (REPs) operating in the state, it can be hard to figure out what provider and plan are the right choice.

Founded in 2013 by Mary Pressler, a licensed electricity broker, and long-time Texas resident, Quick Electricity helps Texas home- and business owners look past fancy marketing and compare electric companies with ease. The new homepage is integral to these efforts and will further support Quick Electricity clients in finding the top plans at the lowest rates.

Quick Electricity's customer-first approach has always been a mainstay of the business. Visitors to the Quick Electricity homepage will find a more user-friendly design, plus faster search and loading so they can access what they need in a timely manner. In addition to standard monthly electricity plans, users will also find a comprehensive list of Texas prepaid electricity plans, ensuring they find a solution that fits their needs and budget.

For those on the hunt for more general information, Quick Electricity offers an extensive resource center that covers topics like energy contracts, how deregulated energy works, what states do and don't have deregulated energy, and where deregulated markets are in Texas. The company also provides guidance for researching electricity plans, such as overviews of electricity rates, contracts, payment options, and renewable options.

After over a decade in business, Pressler and her team have demonstrated how valuable Texas energy brokers can be. Quick Electricity helps demystify energy deregulation for everyday consumers. This change introduces competition among providers and better prices and services while also adding complexity to the decision-making process for residents.

Some of the services offered by Quick Electricity include:

Support for navigating the deregulated energy market, including a clear presentation of various energy plan options and a comparison of their differences

Guidance for consumers looking to make an informed decision based on their specific energy needs

Easy identification of the most cost-effective options, potentially leading to significant energy savings for homeowners and businesses

Access to information and tools that allow individuals to quickly compare prices across different energy suppliers

Customer advocacy and the ability to "broker" electricity plan enrollment

Commercial support for businesses, including ongoing energy consumption analyses, bill auditing, and renewal negotiations

Starting with the intuitive homepage, Quick Electricity customers get a trusted partner in searching and selecting electricity plans and one that understands the nuances of the Texas energy market, including price trends, seasonal changes, and regulatory shifts. As brokers, Quick Electricity can advise clients on the best times to buy or switch plans and offer guidance on how to structure contracts to take full advantage of market conditions.

For those struggling with their current plan, Quick Electricity can serve as client advocates, using their extensive industry contacts and knowledge to resolve disputes and handle problems more efficiently than customers may be able to do on their own. This is particularly essential in Texas' competitive energy marketplace, where many customers choose their initial providers without much thought to their long-term needs.

A lot goes into selecting the right electricity provider in Texas. Quick Electricity is committed to helping its clients navigate the process, with a new homepage that speeds up the search and provides answers to all of the common (and not-so-common) questions that home and business owners might have. Interested readers can find additional information by visiting https://quickelectricity.com or by contacting Pressler directly.

About Quick Electricity

Quick Electricity is a Texas-based electricity broker that helps individuals and businesses find the best electricity plans at the lowest rates. The company was founded in 2013 by Texan Mary Pressler and has since established itself as a trusted resource for Texans and residents of other deregulated energy states, providing individual guidance and ensuring that everyone gets the plan that makes the most sense for them.

For more information, please visit www.QuickElectricity.com.

