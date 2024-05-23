FlippingBook Online Announces Integration With Zapier for Seamless No-Code Marketing Workflow Automation

COSPICUA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / FlippingBook Online, a professional browser-based tool for converting PDFs into digital flipbooks, announces Zapier integration support. Now, clients can streamline their content marketing tasks by automating lead generation and other routine workflows.





FlippingBook Makes Marketing Automation Easy





With hundreds of popular business apps like Google Drive, Salesforce, Slack, or Mailchimp available through the new integration, users can seamlessly connect their usual tools with FlippingBook. Through the combination of Zapier and FlippingBook, it becomes possible to:



Take the data collected by a built-in lead capture form in FlippingBook, and transfer it to a Google Sheet or a CRM system of choice.

Create new flipbooks: catalogs, magazines, brochures, etc.-automatically when a PDF is dropped into a corporate folder.

Send direct messages in Slack for new trackable link events in FlippingBook, and know whether prospects have opened a proposal.

Schedule personalized campaigns and targeted emails, and all this without writing a single line of code.

Importantly, the integration offers the same level of security and compliance that customers have come to expect from FlippingBook. Zapier provides a robust framework and uses bank-level encryption to protect user data and credentials.

Why it matters: according to a study by HubSpot, the average marketer spends almost a third of their time completing repetitive tasks-copying and pasting data, manually sending emails, or transferring leads between platforms. This amounts to almost 200 hours per year that could be saved through automation.

The FlippingBook-Zapier integration empowers users to reclaim valuable time and prioritize tasks that have a direct impact on marketing and sales.

"Zapier automation is easier than it may seem: we've created pre-made templates for customers to connect FlippingBook with their favorite apps in just a few simple steps. And we're always happy to introduce the integration to our clients and help them set up their first workflow!"-shares Jeroen van Esch, Head of Customer Support at FlippingBook.

About FlippingBook

FlippingBook is a powerful tool for creating professional digital flipbooks for business communications. More than 65,000 customers from 179 countries use FlippingBook to create interactive online documents, deliver content on the web, and improve their communication processes. FlippingBook helps small businesses as well as large renowned brands across various industries.

For more information, visit flippingbook.com

For media inquiries, please contact lada@flippingbook.com

Contact Information

Lada Bretel

Head of Content

lada@flippingbook.com

SOURCE: FlippingBook

View the original press release on newswire.com.