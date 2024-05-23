Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health, Canada Inc. Announces Additional Public Drug Plan Listings for PrUCERIS Aerosol Foam To Treat Mild to Moderate Distal Ulcerative Colitis in Adults

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Bausch Health, Canada Inc., part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced additional Canadian public drug plan listings for Pr UCERIS ® (budesonide) aerosol foam to treat mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis in adults. 1

UCERIS has most recently become available for patients through the public drug plans of Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as to beneficiaries of the federal drug plans for Indigenous people through the Non-Insured Health Benefit (NIHB) and Veterans Affairs Canada.

Earlier this year, UCERIS was made available for patients through the public drug plans of Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"We are very pleased that these further public drug plan listings for UCERIS mean more Canadians with distal ulcerative colitis now have access to this new therapy," said Cees Heiman, Senior Vice-President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health. "It is encouraging that these public drug plans have moved quickly to finalize their listings after our agreement in principle following negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance."

UCERIS, part of the Company's growing gastrointestinal franchise, has been available in Canada by prescription since September 2023 and is also covered by the majority of private insurance drug plans in Canada.

UCERIS is the only glucocorticosteroid rectal foam available in Canada indicated for the induction of remission in adult patients with active mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis extending up to 40 cm from the anal verge. 1 In a study comparing budesonide foam and budesonide enema in patients with active distal ulcerative colitis, most patients (84%) preferred the foam formulation because of its better tolerability and easier application. 2

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease affecting the large intestine, or colon. The condition causes inflammation and ulceration (sores) along the lining of the colon, which can lead to abdominal pain, cramps, bleeding and diarrhea. 3 In ulcerative colitis, the inflammation starts at the rectum and continues through the colon. Symptoms include diarrhea with blood and mucus, pain on the left-hand side of the abdomen, urgency and tenesmus (the feeling of needing to pass stools even if the bowel is empty). 3

In the two clinical studies on which the approval of UCERIS rectal aerosol foam was based, a significantly higher proportion of patients in the UCERIS group than in the placebo group were in remission at Week 6 (38.3% and 44.0% vs. 25.8% and 22.4% respectively, pooled p<0.0001) and had a rectal bleeding sub-score of 0 at Week 6 (46.6% and 50.0% vs. 28.0% and 28.6% respectively, pooled p<0.0001). There was also a higher proportion of patients in the UCERIS group than in the placebo group with an endoscopy sub-score of 0 or 1 at Week 6 (55.6% and 56.0% vs. 43.2% and 36.7% respectively. 1

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, healthcare professionals, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Bausch Health Canadian prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Quebec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca .

REFERENCES

1 Bausch Health, Canada Inc., UCERIS rectal foam Product Monograph, https://bauschhealth.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Uceris-PM-E-2020-04-15.pdf .

2 Gross V, et al, Budesonide foam versus budesonide enema in active ulcerative proctitis and proctosigmoiditis, Aliment Pharmacol Ther . 2006;23(2):303-312.

3 IBD Clinic, University of Alberta: http://www.ibdclinic.ca/what-is-ibd/ulcerative-colitis/ .

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Kevin Wiggins ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 541-3785









SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com