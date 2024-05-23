BlueWhale Research Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Co-founder steps into new role leading the team providing innovative demand generation services to B2B Technology organizations.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / BlueWhale Research, Inc., a trusted provider of specialized and innovative demand generation services to leading B2B Technology organizations, today announced the strategic appointment of James Oberhausen to Chief Executive Officer.





BlueWhale Research





As a Co-founder of the Company and having most recently served as President and General Manager and Chief Operating Officer prior to that, James is uniquely qualified to lead BlueWhale into its next chapter of growth and innovation. Having been with BlueWhale since its inception, James operates with direct experience in creating strategic partnerships and managing operations and client services. He has also played a key role in the development of software, systems, products and services that have propelled the Company forward.

"James has led the company for the last two years to new heights in service quality, innovation, revenue, and earnings, and he continues to inspire our valued team members and partners by exemplifying the company's core values every day," said Dave Lilly, Board Member and former CEO. "We are certain that with James at the helm, we will continue to build on our unique culture to serve our treasured customers in new and better ways."

James is stepping into this role at an exciting time for BlueWhale. The Company is poised for considerable growth on the back of expanding its product offerings and recent additions of industry leaders to the team.

James shared his vision for the Company, "This is a pivotal moment that builds upon our considerable success to date. While maintaining the core values, customer partnership, and culture of excellence that have driven our achievements, we are ushering in the next phase of BlueWhale's evolution. This new chapter will be marked by accelerated growth, cutting-edge innovation across our products and services, and an unwavering dedication to delivering the highest possible value to our clients."

James added, "The landscape is rapidly shifting, and we are seizing the opportunities before us. We will double down on the strengths that have fueled our progress while pursuing new strategies to elevate our performance and extend our market leadership. This is an exciting time for our growing team that positions us for even greater success moving forward. I've never been more confident about the future of BlueWhale."

About BlueWhale Research, Inc.:

BlueWhale advances B2B conversation and engagement by combining the largest sources of business identities with the leading sources of predictive intent and intelligence. Our specialized IP provides effective data verification and delivery insulated by rigorous data protection and compliance. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation that gets B2B revenue teams closer to the close, we have been at the forefront of demand generation since 2013.

Contact Information

Susanna Blauch

Director of Marketing

susanna_blauch@bluewhaleresearch.com

7036183129

SOURCE: BlueWhale Research

View the original press release on newswire.com.