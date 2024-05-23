Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone"), a leading independent investment bank with operations in the US and Canada, is pleased to announce the expansion of its investment banking team with the addition of three distinguished professionals. This strategic move enhances ArcStone's capabilities to better serve its clients and underscores its commitment to excellence in investment banking.

Joining the team is Boris Novansky, who will serve as Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking. Boris brings a wealth of strategic guidance and investment banking rigor to ArcStone. With a career spanning significant roles at tier-one investment banks such as CIBC and TD, Boris brings deep expertise and leadership that will be instrumental in driving ArcStone's strategic initiatives and growth plans.

Additionally, Jeremy Kamenschik joins ArcStone as Director, Mergers & Acquisitions. Jeremy's extensive experience includes his tenure as an investment banking associate at BMO and his role as Director of Corporate Development at Aurora Cannabis, one of the largest cannabis companies. Jeremy will cover several industries and focus on Mergers & Acquisitions while leading the cannabis investment banking division, focusing on US mergers and acquisitions, in collaboration with ArcView Capital LLC. His industry knowledge and deal-making acumen will be pivotal in expanding ArcStone's footprint in this dynamic sector.

ArcStone is also pleased to welcome Vishal Gupta, serving as an Advisor, focused on Metals and Mining. Vishal is a seasoned mining executive, professional geologist, and investment banker. He has previously served in C-suite positions at several mining companies, and as a mining analyst at several investment banks, including Dundee Capital Markets, Cormark Securities, Fraser Mackenzie, Desjardins Securities and Global Financial. His expertise will support the growth of ArcStone's franchise in metals and mining, reinforcing the firm's commitment to providing specialized advisory services and robust industry insights in that sector.

The addition of these seasoned professionals will further enhance ArcStone's capabilities in providing comprehensive financial services, strategic advice, exceptional execution in mergers and acquisitions, and driving sustainable growth of ArcStone's footprint in Canada and the US.

Michael Astone, CEO and Chairman of ArcStone Securities and Investments, expressed the executives team vision: "We are excited to advance our strategy with these strategic hires. Our goal is to build a firm focused on clients and having a team of partnership-oriented, entrepreneurial bankers who are dedicated to getting deals done and delivering exceptional results for our clients is the backbone of that strategy. Boris, Jeremy, and Vishal bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of deal execution, which will undoubtedly enhance our client relationships and service offerings."

Derek Hall, Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, added: "The pedigree and expertise of our new team members significantly bolster our capabilities in M&A execution. Having recently announced a cross-border M&A deal involving Canadian, US, and Israeli clients, the addition to our team underscores ArcStone's commitment to providing top-tier advisory services and achieving outstanding outcomes for our clients."

For more information, please contact:

Jack Bensimon

Managing Partner

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

jack@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com

About ArcStone

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a premier financial services firm offering a wide range of financial advisory, and capital markets services to corporate clients across various industries. With a focus on innovation and client service, ArcStone is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of the financial markets and achieve their strategic goals. ArcStone has carved a niche by focusing on underserviced clients by large tier-1 banks in the $20 million to $1 billion market cap range seeking sophisticated bankers with proven track records in finance from tier-1 firms with a nimble and agile leadership committee.

