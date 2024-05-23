LIB Therapeutics Inc. (LIB), a privately-held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing Lerodalcibep, a novel, LDL-cholesterol lowering, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, today announced acceptance of two abstracts from the recently completed Phase 3 registration-enabling LIBerate program for presentation at the 92nd European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Lyon, France on May 26-29, 2024.

Oral Presentation: Science at a Glance Session Late-Breaking Lipids; Moderated Poster Station 8; " Randomized, Open-Label, Study Comparing Efficacy and Safety of Lerodalcibep to Inclisiran in Patients with CVD or at High Risk for CVD Requiring Additional LDL-Cholesterol Reduction "; presented by Prof. Ulrich Laufs (Germany), May 28, 1:30 PM 1:37 PM CET

"; presented by Prof. Ulrich Laufs (Germany), May 28, 1:30 PM 1:37 PM CET Oral Presentation: Late Breaker Session 2 New therapeutic agents; René Leriche Hall Forum 2; "Long Term Efficacy and Safety of Lerodalcibep in Patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (LIBerate-CVD)"; presented by Dr. Evan Stein, May 29, 11:00 AM 11:15 AM CET

About Lerodalcibep

Lerodalcibep is a novel, potent, small binding protein, third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, and has been developed as a more convenient, once-monthly, single subcutaneous injection with long-ambient stability. In clinical trials, Lerodalcibep has demonstrated sustained LDL-C reductions and is expected to expand treatment options for the millions of patients around the world with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and those at very high and high risk for ASCVD, including the 30 million individuals with more severe inherited high-cholesterol called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

The global Phase 3 LIBerate program enrolled a diverse population of over 2,700 patients with CVD, without CVD at very high and high risk for CVD, including heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. Lerodalcibep was dosed once-monthly for up to 52 weeks in these key registration-enabling, placebo-controlled trials, and over 2,400 patients have continued in the 72-week open-label extension trial. LIB is preparing a biologics license application (BLA) for Lerodalcibep and plans for regulatory submission in 2024.

About LIB Therapeutics Inc.

LIB Therapeutics is a privately-held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing Lerodalcibep to the millions of patients with cardiovascular disease and to the 30 million individuals with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), who require additional large reductions in low density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C), despite maximally tolerated statins and other lipid lowering agents, to achieve LDL-C goals.

For more information, please visit: www.libtherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523001053/en/

Contacts:

Ingrid Choong, PhD

Chief Business Officer

ichoong@libtherapeutics.com