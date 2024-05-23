Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization services that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced the completion of Elavon certification for SUNMI Payment Terminal. Bluefin customers using the company's TECS Platform and processing through Elavon can order the devices right away.

Bluefin's TECS payment platform provides omnichannel payment solutions to Acquirers, Payment Service Providers, POS system providers, Independent Software Vendors, and other merchant aggregators around the globe, offering a cloud-based Payments Platform-as-a-Service.

As a PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption solution, Bluefin customers achieve the benefits of secure devices, applications, and processes that encrypt credit card data immediately upon swipe or dip in the payment terminal. It can also reduce the PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 90%.

"Completing Elavon certification for Android-based SUNMI Payment Terminal gives us an opportunity to deliver the benefits of point-to-point encryption through more payment devices and to a wider global customer base," said Tim Barnett, Chief Information Officer of Bluefin. "We focus on seamless payment experiences that keep sensitive data secure, while enabling our customers to grow revenue with omnichannel payment experiences. This certification aligns with that strategy."

"Bluefin is well known as the leader in PCI-validated encrypted payments," said Axelrod Guo, Product Marketing Director,SUNMI. "There is a growing market for highly functional payments solutions that are both affordable and secure. Partnering with Bluefin is more than a technology implementation, they also lead in payments and PCI compliance expertise. Ultimately, SUNMI users will appreciate the combination of our cutting-edge technology with Bluefin's PCI-validated payment security."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 59 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland, and Vienna, Austria.

About SUNMI

SUNMI is leading the move to Android for business digitization solutions through attractive business IoT devices and End-to-End platforms. Focusing on R&D and innovation, SUNMI product lines including Payment and Mobile Terminals, Desktop Terminals, and Kiosks among others are recognized by customers for design, quality and performance.

SUNMI's products and solutions have been successfully implemented in retail, food beverage, healthcare, services, and other businesses large and small, empowering clients in more than 200 countries, regions, and territories.

