Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of financial report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest and Værdipapirfonden Sydinvest for not having disclosed their financial reports in a way that made the information quickly available in a non-discriminating way. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2024 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publishes decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares Nasdaq Copenhagen, section 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224363