Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of change in the board of directors

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded KommuneKredit for not disclosing changes in the board of directors as soon as possible. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2024 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publishes decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of bonds, section 4. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ _____ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224358