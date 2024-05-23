IBFD Launches Groundbreaking Book "Robot Taxation: A Normative Tax Policy Analysis - Domestic and International Tax Considerations"

Amsterdam, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD is proud to announce the release of its latest publication in the Doctoral Series, "Robot Taxation: A Normative Tax Policy Analysis - Domestic and International Tax Considerations". Authored by Christina Dimitropoulou, this comprehensive work delves into the complex intersection of taxation and robotics, offering insights that are crucial for policymakers, tax professionals and scholars alike.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the book critically examines the challenges posed by the integration of robots and AI automation systems in various sectors. "Robot Taxation" addresses key domestic and international tax considerations, providing a normative framework that navigates the intricate landscape of taxation policies. The book explores innovative perspectives on how tax policies can adapt to the evolving role of robots in our economies.

Christina Dimitropoulou, an esteemed authority in the field, expresses the significance of this work: "As technology reshapes our economies, it is imperative that tax policies evolve to ensure fairness and sustainability. This book aims to contribute to the ongoing discourse on robot taxation, offering a normative analysis that can inform thoughtful policy decisions."

The publication, which received an honorable mention for the Mitchell B. Carroll Prize, is a timely contribution, offering practical and theoretical insights into a topic of increasing importance in the global tax landscape. IBFD invites professionals, academics and policymakers to explore the nuanced discussions presented in "Robot Taxation" to foster informed decision-making and shape the future of tax policies in the digital age.

"Robot Taxation: A Normative Tax Policy Analysis - Domestic and International Tax Considerations" is now available for purchase through the IBFD website. For more information or to order a copy, click here.

