Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Key Takeaways From the 2024 National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Krista Pankop, Partner and Leader of Baker Tilly's Not-for-Profit Practice and Behavioral Health Practice. Together they discuss topics and issues addressed during the April 2024 National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference (NATCON).
Topics of discussion include:
- The increasing demand for behavioral health services
- Concept of parity relative to behavioral health reimbursement
- Private equity investment in the behavioral health sector
- Funding for behavioral health services, including the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) model
- Regulatory environment, including opioid litigation funding, federal privacy rules, etc.
- Workforce challenges
