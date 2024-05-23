Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Key Takeaways From the 2024 National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference

On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Krista Pankop, Partner and Leader of Baker Tilly's Not-for-Profit Practice and Behavioral Health Practice. Together they discuss topics and issues addressed during the April 2024 National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference (NATCON).

Topics of discussion include:

The increasing demand for behavioral health services

Concept of parity relative to behavioral health reimbursement

Private equity investment in the behavioral health sector

Funding for behavioral health services, including the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) model

Regulatory environment, including opioid litigation funding, federal privacy rules, etc.

Workforce challenges

Connect with a member of the Baker Tilly healthcare team to learn more!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on accesswire.com