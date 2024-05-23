Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2024 | 15:26
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Key Takeaways From the 2024 National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, host Mark Ross interviews Krista Pankop, Partner and Leader of Baker Tilly's Not-for-Profit Practice and Behavioral Health Practice. Together they discuss topics and issues addressed during the April 2024 National Council for Mental Wellbeing Conference (NATCON).

Topics of discussion include:

  • The increasing demand for behavioral health services
  • Concept of parity relative to behavioral health reimbursement
  • Private equity investment in the behavioral health sector
  • Funding for behavioral health services, including the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) model
  • Regulatory environment, including opioid litigation funding, federal privacy rules, etc.
  • Workforce challenges

Connect with a member of the Baker Tilly healthcare team to learn more!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
