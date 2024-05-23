Sunrock Distributed Generation Appoints Alan Robertson as Head of Development

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrock Distributed Generation, a commercial solar and clean energy development and management platform, today announces the appointment of Alan Robertson as Head of Development.

Mr. Robertson brings with him more than a decade of experience in the distributed energy generation sector and has deployed hundreds of megawatts of solar assets during his career. He will leverage his extensive experience to help Sunrock grow its portfolio of assets, while also overseeing all aspects of the development process, including engineering, procurement, and construction.

Prior to joining Sunrock, Mr. Robertson served as a Managing Director at Bluewave, a Boston-based developer focused on solar and storage solutions in the community solar and utility-scale space. During this time, he played a pivotal role in developing a fleet of more than 120MW of distributed generation solar and storage assets, as well as expanding the business into new markets. Before Bluewave, he co-founded and served as COO of 180 South Solar, a solar installer for businesses and homes throughout the Northeast. He also has a background in solar sales and channel management with Sungevity and SunPower.

Mr. Robertson says: "The global drive towards renewables gathers pace every day. However, the reality is that not all sizes of organizations and communities can access the benefits of solar today. Overcoming this challenge is one of the key reasons I joined Sunrock. Its innovative approach to underwriting, funding, and executing commercial solar projects enables organizations of all sizes to secure more sustainable, lower-cost sources of energy."

Sunrock's vision is to evolve solar and distributed generation into a cornerstone of economic growth for businesses of all sizes, making it an accessible and efficient solution for all. Sunrock works with a network of 400+ experienced commercial installers, developers, and partners across the U.S. to design and finance solar and distributed generation solutions that cater specifically to the needs of organizations that have been previously underserved.

Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund I, LP, an investment vehicle affiliated with Greenbacker Capital Management LLC ("Greenbacker"), is an investor in Sunrock. Greenbacker is a leading renewable asset manager with approximately $3.8 billion of AUM and 3.3GW in its renewable energy asset portfolio.

Wilson Chang, CEO of Sunrock Distributed Generation, comments: "Alan brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Sunrock, which complements and builds on our in-house expertise. We are confident that his strategic insights and proven track record will drive our development efforts to new heights, solidifying our position as a leader in developing, financing, and operating solar and storage projects nationwide."

