Mangoceuticals Inc.: MangoRx Engages Renown International Digital and Performance Marketing Company Crakmedia to Champion its Digital Marketing Efforts

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) ("MangoRx" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products in the area of erectile dysfunction (ED), hair growth, hormone replacement therapies and weight loss is excited to announce that it has engaged renown international performance marketing company, Crakmedia to champion the Company's ongoing creative and digital marketing initiatives.

Based in Quebec City, Canada, Crakmedia is a leader in performance marketing, web development and traffic monetization. Digital ads on the Crakmedia network are seen up to 1.5 billion times a day in over 150 countries and territories. The company will also use Crakmedia's owned and operated cost-per-acquisition (CPA) network to manage its affiliate marketing program. MangoRx will be able to draw on the CPA platform's 15 years of experience in traffic monetization and digital marketing, as well as over 30 industry awards and nominations.

"We are very fortunate to be working with Crakmedia as we embark on this next phase of significantly increasing our sales efforts and marketing our current and future products," commented Jacob Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of MangoRx. "With over 150 dedicated employees, Crakmedia has an extremely successful track record in marketing men's health and wellness direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies. We believe Crakmedia's intricate knowledge and experience in our industry will provide MangoRx with a leg-up against the competition as we seek to dramatically increase revenues, especially as we continue to add additional products to our growing portfolio."

With its affiliate platform that maintains exclusive partnerships with some of the world's most innovative brands, Crakmedia strives to provide its partners with exceptional support and performance marketing solutions. MangoRx is also expecting uncompromising efficiency through Crakmedia's dedicated compliance team, AI-powered affiliate identity validation, automated compliance testing and fraud monitoring systems.

"Since launching its products in 2021, MangoRx has been meeting a very real need in the health and wellness industry and we're thrilled to partner with such an amazing and innovative brand," said Olivier Bouchard, COO at Crakmedia. "With our experience in efficiently marketing similar telemedicine services coupled with MangoRx's innovative formulas, products and brand voice, we're confident that Crakmedia will enable MangoRx to take the next step in acquiring new customers and continuing its growth."

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED), hair growth and hormone replacement therapies. Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth experience. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit www.MangoRx.com or on social media @Mango.Rx.

About Crakmedia

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its fields of activity include digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development, and the creation of innovative technologies. For more information: crakmedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, our ability to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement; the Company's stockholders' equity as of the Company's next fiscal quarter end; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to commercialize our patent portfolio; our ability to obtain Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios for our ED product in Mexico, the costs thereof and timing associated therewith; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (" FDA ") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (" FFDCA Act ") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen has significant voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; dilution caused by recent offerings; conversion of outstanding shares of preferred stock and the rights and preferences thereof, the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of changing rates of inflation and interest rates, and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict and war in Israel) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties.

More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://www.mangoceuticals.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

