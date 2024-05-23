Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has started its 2,000-meter MRE auger drill program at the Belmonte high-purity silica deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The company has secured the services of a local contractor for the execution of the 2,000-meter drill program, and work commenced on May 20, 2024. The MRE geology team, comprising the Company QP and two local geologists, will oversee the execution of the drill program, with support from the company's Management team.

The samples obtained during the drill program will be sent to SGS Geosol for chemical analysis. The Homerun Geo team aims to use the information generated by this drill program to issue a 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

The drilling program is part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties.





Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "In my +25 years of experience, I have never seen a project like Belmonte. Where in less than 12 months, and for less than US$1.0 million in capital investment, we are building such an incredible amount of value. Traditionally this type of value build takes years in the materials sector. Shareholders of Homerun should be excited or seriously get tested for a pulse."

"The drilling program on the Belmonte resource aims to document and formalize what is already clear to the naked eye: the unique size and quality of the Belmonte silica sand deposit. Nonetheless, the Homerun Geo team has the mandate to conduct the drilling work at world class levels of safety, environmental preservation, and accuracy - and I am confident that they will deliver," says Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Qualified Person

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

