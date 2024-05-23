The subsidiary of Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar says the financing will go towards developing and constructing solar and battery energy storage projects across Spain, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany. Recurrent Energy, a developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage assets based in Austin, Texas, has secured a multi-currency revolving credit facility valued at up to €1. 3 billion ($1. 41 billion) The credit facility will be available for three years with optional extensions. It is initially sized at €674 million but, according to the company's statement, ...

